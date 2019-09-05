Dylan Farrow ‏Criticizes Scarlett Johansson for Defending Woody Allen

"Scarlett has a long way to go in understanding the issue she claims to champion."

Dylan Farrow is aware of Scarlett Johansson's recent comments concerning Woody Allen, and she is not pleased.

Farrow recently shared her thoughts via social media after the Marvel actress said in a Hollywood Reporter profile that she believed Allen was innocent of molesting his adopted daughter.

"Because if we've learned anything from the past two years it's that you definitely should believe male predators who 'maintain their innocence' without question," Farrow said, referencing the #MeToo movement that her brother's Pulitzer Prize-winning investigations helped ignite. "Scarlett has a long way to go in understanding the issue she claims to champion."

Allen directed Johansson in Match Point (2005), Scoop (2006) and Vicky Cristina Barcelona (2008). And while other actors have distanced themselves from the filmmaker in the wake of #MeToo, Johansson has stood firm. And she still does.

"I love Woody," she told THR. "I believe him, and I would work with him anytime."

Johansson is not the only star who has defended Allen after he came under fire again for the accusations.

Alec Baldwin not only stood up for Allen, he attacked Farrow, comparing her to Mayella Ewell, the character in the classic novel To Kill a Mockingbird who falsely accuses an African American man of rape.

"[One] of the most effective things Dylan Farrow has in her arsenal is the 'persistence of emotion,'" Baldwin said via social media in January 2018. "Like Mayella in [To Kill a Mockingbird], her tears/exhortations [are] meant [to] shame u [into] belief in her story. But I need more than that before I destroy [someone], regardless of their fame. I need a lot more."

Farrow responded: "It's interesting that Mr. Baldwin chooses to dismiss the judgments of Justice Wilk and Prosecutor Frank Maco, who reviewed ALL of the evidence instead of just selected bits and pieces," she said in her statement. "However, considering that Mr. Baldwin confidently invoked Mayella Ewell to make his point while forgetting that it's been hotly debated that she was, in fact, raped by her father, demonstrates that perhaps Baldwin is just not a stickler for details."

Ronan and mother Mia Farrow have defended Dylan. Her other brother Moses Farrow has claimed she is lying.