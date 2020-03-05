Dylan McDermott Joins Will Smith in 'King Richard' (Exclusive)

Leiv Schreiber is also on board, along with Saniyya Sidney and Demi Singleton as Venus and Serena Williams.

Dylan McDermott is the latest to join Will Smith in King Richard, Warner Bros.' true-life story of Richard Williams, the father of tennis greats Venus and Serena Williams.

Reinaldo Marcus Green is directing the drama, which is now in production in Los Angeles with a cast that also includes Saniyya Sidney and Demi Singleton as Venus and Serena, respectively. Aunjanue Ellis and Jon Bernthal are co-starring, along with Liev Schreiber.

The script by Zach Baylin, who is now scripting Creed 3, depicts the determination and fortitude of Williams, who trained his two daughters to play tennis, beginning on cracked courts in Compton, California, to later coaching them to Grand Slam wins and shaping them into two of the greatest players in the sport.

McDermott will play a sports agent. Although many of the roles in Richard are real people, the sports agent role is fictional.

Tim and Trevor White (The Post) are producing the movie via their Star Thrower Entertainment banner. Smith and his Westbrook Studios banner are also producing.

