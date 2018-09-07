Dylan McDermott Sexual Assault Case Dismissed by L.A. District Attorney

The 'American Horror Story' star was accused of assaulting a woman in 1991, but prosecutors have declined the case, saying it's beyond the statute of limitations.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office has declined to prosecute a sexual assault case against actor Dylan McDermott.

The American Horror Story star was previously accused of assaulting a woman in 1991. However, he will not be prosecuted because the alleged incident is "outside the statute of limitations," according to the D.A.'s office. The investigation was conducted by the Santa Monica police.

"The reporting party alleged that she was the victim of a sexual assault by the suspect in 1991," reads a statement from the D.A.'s office sent to The Hollywood Reporter on Friday. "The allegation is outside the statute of limitations, therefore, an analysis of the strengths and weaknesses of the evidence is not warranted and prosecution is declined."

A rep for McDermott on Friday said in a statement to THR: "Mr. McDermott learned about these allegations last year and trusted that the process would end exactly as it has."

The dismissal of McDermott's case comes days after it was revealed that the D.A.'s office also declined to file charges against actors Kevin Spacey, Steven Seagal and Anthony Anderson, all of whom have also been accused of sexual misconduct.

McDermott, who previously starred on ABC's The Practice and Fox's L.A. to Vegas, will be returning to the FX anthology for AHS: Apocalypse, which premieres in September.