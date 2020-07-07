Dylan O’Brien to Star in Peter Farrelly’s Vietnam War Movie

Based on the book 'The Greatest Beer Run Ever,' the movie tells the true story of a man who tracks down his childhood friends as they serve in Vietnam.

Dylan O’Brien is in negotiations to lead Peter Farrelly’s Vietnam War movie, joining Green Book actor Viggo Mortensen, who has a supporting role in the film.

Based on the book by Joanna Molloy and John “Chickie” Donohue, The Greatest Beer Run Ever: A True Story of Friendship Stronger Than War, the movie tells true story of Donohue, who left New York in 1967 for Vietnam to track down and share a few beers with his childhood friends, who were serving in the Army.

Brian Currie, who co-wrote Green Book, and Pete Jones (Hall Pass) will co-write the script with Farrelly.

David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Don Granger and Andrew Muscato will serve as producers. The project is being overseen at Skydance by Granger, Goldberg and Aimee Rivera.

O’Brien will next be seen in Paramount and 21 Laps' Monster Problems and Antoine Fuqua sci-fi feature Infinite. He is repped by WME and Principal Entertainment.