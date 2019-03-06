Dylan Sprouse Signs With UTA (Exclusive)

The other 'Suite Life' twin is making his comeback.

Dylan Sprouse has signed with UTA, The Hollywood Reporter has exclusively learned. He previously was with WME.

Along with twin brother Cole (now starring on The CW's Riverdale), Sprouse starred in 1999's Big Daddy and then on the Disney Channel's The Suite Life of Zack & Cody and spinoff The Suite Life on Deck. After that, he transitioned out of child stardom by going to college, graduating from NYU in 2015 with a degree in video game design.

Since then, Sprouse has partnered with college friend Matt Kwan to launch All-Wise Meadery in the courtyard of Williamsburg's William Vale hotel in Brooklyn, and performed voiceover work for video games (including Total War: Warhammer II). In recent years he has made a gradual return to acting, starring in indie thriller Dismissed, short film Carte Blanche and comedy Banana Split, which premiered at the Los Angeles Film Festival last fall. He next stars in Turandot, a big-budget Chinese fantasy adaptation of the Puccini opera.

Sprouse continues to be represented by Authentic and Greenberg Traurig.