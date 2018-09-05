E! Adds 13 New Categories to Revamped People's Choice Awards as Voting Begins

'Black Panther' is one of the films in contention for a finalist spot.

The awards show will air on its new home, the NBCUniversal cable network, on Nov. 11.

Fans can now cast their votes for the 2018 People's Choice Awards as the popular trophyfest unveiled the contenders for nominations across 43 categories, including 13 new awards.

Fans worldwide can select from 12 nominees (and a write-in option) in various categories spanning movies, TV, music and pop culture to determine the five finalists who will move forward to the next phase of voting. The top five nominees in each category will become official finalists.

The categories feature 13 new awards, including ones for bingeworthy and revival shows of the year, style star and game changer, recognizing an athlete who had a social or professional impact this year.

Voting runs through Friday, Sept. 14 online and on Facebook and Twitter. Fans will be able to vote on the finalists from Sept. 24-Oct. 19.

The full list of categories and potential finalists is here.

The 2018 People's Choice Awards will air on E! live from Santa Monica's Barker Hanger on Sunday, Nov. 11 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. The awards ceremony will be preceded by a live red-carpet preshow.