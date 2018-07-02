E! To Debut Fashion Week Docu-Series 'Model Squad'

Stars of E!'s 'Model Squad' Ashley Moore, Caroline Lowe, Daniella Brag, Ping Hue, Olivia Culpo and Devon Windsor during New York Fashion Week: The Shows - Day 1 on February 8.

Supermodels Shanina Shaik, Devon Windsor and Olivia Culpo get air time on the Kardashians' home network.

E! is betting on viewer interest in models as influencers.

The NBCUniversal Cable network will launch an exclusive Fashion Week docu-series on Sept. 4, following nine models preparing for the fall runway season. E! already released a juicy preview of Model Squad on Feb. 12.

Produced by Trooper Entertainment in association with Lionsgate and IMG, Model Squad will premiere for two weeks through Sept. 14 in conjunction with New York Fashion Week. The eight episodes star Daniela Braga, Olivia Culpo, Hannah Ferguson, Ping Hue, Nadine Leopold, Caroline Lowe, Ashley Moore, Shanina Shaik and Devon Windsor, some of whom are repped by IMG Models. For those looking to spot other potential synergies, E! is also a media partner of New York Fashion Week.

The series — with David Caplan (Jersey Shore Unleashed), Will Staeger (Being Serena) and Gennifer Gardiner (Rich Kids of Beverly Hills) as executive producers — covers topics like balancing boyfriends with careers, moving from Los Angeles to the Big Apple and planning staycations with friends.

Though Model Squad is unlikely to de-throne Keeping Up With the Kardashians as E!'s crowning glory (remember, it's a docu-series, not a reality show), the 30-second promo features the models shooting guns and going behind the scenes on photo shoots.

It won’t be their first times on the small screen, even aside from the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. Lowe appeared briefly in How to Be Single (2016), Shaik in The Mummy (2017) and Windsor in Brawl in Cell Block 99 (2017, executive produced by Staeger). This year, Culpo acted in Amy Schumer’s I Feel Pretty, while Hue was in Nighthawks, starring Janet Montgomery, Kevin Zegers and Chace Crawford.

The air date announcement comes during Paris Couture Fashion Week, where Sonia Rykiel debuted California-inspired couture and Dior offered a makeup-free look on the runway.

Watch the promo for Model Squad below.