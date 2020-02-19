E. Jean Carroll Says Elle Magazine Fired Her After She Accused Trump of Rape

The longtime advice columnist announced her termination on Twitter on Tuesday, adding that the president "ridiculed my reputation, laughed at my looks, & dragged me through the mud."

Advice columnist E. Jean Carroll says she has been fired from Elle magazine after accusing President Donald Trump of raping her.

Carroll claimed in June that Trump had assaulted her in a Bergdorf Goodman dressing room in the mid-1990s.

On Tuesday, the writer tweeted that she had been fired after 26 years at the magazine — where she ran the "Ask E. Jean" column — due to Trump's insults. "Because Trump ridiculed my reputation, laughed at my looks, & dragged me through the mud, after 26 years, ELLE fired me. I don't blame Elle. It was the great honor of my life writing 'Ask E. Jean.' I blame @realdonaldtrump," she wrote.

Carroll's most recent Elle article was published on Nov. 22, the same month that she sued Trump for defamation in New York. Trump has denied knowing her, despite a photo of them together. “Shame on those who make up false stories of assault to try to get publicity for themselves, or sell a book, or carry out a political agenda,” he has said. Her book What Do We Need Men For? A Modest Proposal, which details her experience with Trump, was published in July 2019.

On Tuesday, Carroll filed in court a Dec. 11 email from Elle executive managing editor Erin Hobday explaining that the magazine was terminating her contract. "It is with deep regret that I am writing to confirm that we are terminating your contract with Elle magazine," Hobday's email reads in part. "We and your readers so appreciate your many years of work for the magazine, and the wonderful columns you contributed to our publication. We will miss you tremendously."

"Decades ago, the now President of the United States raped me. When I had the courage to speak out about the attack, he defamed my character, accused me of lying for personal gain, even insulted my appearance. No woman should have to face this. But this lawsuit is not only about me," Carroll said in a statement in November. "I am filing this [defamation case] on behalf of every woman who has ever been harassed, assaulted, silenced, or spoken up only to be shamed, fired, ridiculed and belittled. It's for every woman who can't speak up because she'll lose the job she needs to support her three kids. No person in this country should be above the law — including the President."

More than 20 women have accused Trump of sexual misconduct.

The Hollywood Reporter has reached out to Elle's publisher, Hearst, for comment.