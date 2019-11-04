POLITICS E. Jean Carroll Sues Trump for Calling Her Sex Assault Claim a Lie 8:55 AM PST 11/4/2019 by the Associated Press FACEBOOK TWITTER EMAIL ME Noam Galai/Getty Images E. Jean Carroll The columnist who says Trump sexually assaulted her in the 1990s is now suing the president for defamation. An advice columnist who says President Donald Trump sexually assaulted her in a New York City department store dressing room in the 1990s is now suing him for defamation. E. Jean Carroll filed a lawsuit Monday in New York. The suit says Trump harmed her reputation and career when he said she was lying and he'd never even met her. A message requesting comment was sent to a law firm that has represented Trump in other cases. Carroll first made the allegation in a New York magazine article in June. At the time, Trump said she was "totally lying" and called her "not my type." He also said he'd never met her, though a 1987 photo shows him and Carroll in a photo with their spouses at the time. FACEBOOK TWITTER EMAIL ME the Associated Press THRnews@thr.com @thr