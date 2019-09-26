Immersive 'E! True Hollywood Story' Pop-Up Is Coming to L.A.

The biographical documentary series reboot comes to life in a one-day immersive experience by Popsugar and E! on Saturday Oct. 5 on Sunset Boulevard.

Nabbing a dedicated E! True Hollywood Story episode used to be one way to solidify a place in pop culture history — and ahead of the series' return on October 6, fans can step into the biographical documentary series' reboot at E! network's one-day immersive pop-up in collaboration with Popsugar. (Popsugar most recently teamed with BH90210 for its Peach Pit diner pop-up on Melrose Avenue this summer.)

The "E! True House of Hollywood" experience takes over the historic House on Sunset (once home to the office of legendary agent Louis Schurr, who managed Bob Hope, Greta Garbo and Marlene Dietrich, to name a few) on Saturday, Oct. 5.

Guests will get the star treatment as they make their grand entrance on the red carpet before exploring the Instagrammable wonderland, which will feature rooms inspired by three upcoming episodes that "best lend themselves to this immersive experience and also speak to our audience, who is curious about celebrity but craves playful and empowering content," Lindsay Leaf, Popsugar's vp of Experiential Marketing, tells The Hollywood Reporter.

Attendees will also have a chance to book an appointment in the on-site Glam Room "with dedicated pros to get attendees paparazzi-ready so they can nail a true Hollywood red carpet moment," says Leaf. In addition to leaving with plenty of digital content, pop culture enthusiasts will have a chance to go home with exclusive giveaways.

The "Is Fame An Addiction?" corner will feature floor-to-ceiling tabloid headlines, while the "Does Hip-Hop Reject Women?" space houses a neon-lit recording studio. In the "Horror Movies: Cursed or Coincidence?" area, visitors will be welcomed into a haunted living room with whispering dolls and fuzzy thermal-ray TV screens. "Attendees will have the chance to uncover something shocking, surprising or enlightening around each and every corner of the experience," Leaf says. "See what happens when you walk near the creepy dolls!"

"E! True Hollywood Story was an iconic franchise in the network’s history; [it was a] show that was dedicated to taking viewers beyond the headlines and into the lives of pop culture’s most beloved and respected celebrities," Rod Aissa, evp of Original Programming at E! and Oxygen, tells THR. "In updating it, we wanted to also focus on topics and issues that were impacting the dynamic and rapidly evolving pop culture landscape."

The Jeffrey Shore-produced series originally aired on E! from March 1996 to February 2015. Throughout its 17-season run, the show profiled over 500 pop culture figures, scandals, television shows and other Hollywood topics. Subjects ranged from A-listers (including Marilyn Monroe, Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon and Heath Ledgerl), directors (Alfred Hitchcock and James Cameron), fashion models and designers (Gianni Versace, Tyra Banks, Kate Moss, Heidi Klum) and pro athletes (such as Tonya Harding, Bruce Jenner and Serena and Venus Williams).

The revived investigative series will delve into the stories of rap icons Da Brat and Salt-N-Pepa, former members of the NXIVM cult (including Dynasty actress Catherine Oxenberg), and Kim Kardashian West, among other starry subjects.

The pop-up is free to attend; guests can RSVP online here.

E! True Hollywood Story at The House on Sunset, 9169 Sunset Blvd., West Hollywood; 12 to 7 p.m.