Microsoft Reveals Project Scarlett, Its Next-Generation Video Game Console

The new system will launch over the holiday season in 2020.

The future is here! Well, almost.

During its pre-E3 press conference on Sunday in Los Angeles, Microsoft unveiled the first official look at its upcoming next-generation console: Project Scarlett. The console is set to launch in the holiday season 2020 and will launch with 343 Industries' Halo: Infinite.

Xbox head Phil Spencer introduced the new console onstage at the Microsoft Theater, stating it was from the "same team" that worked on the company's past systems. Touting significantly more processing power than the current generation, the Scarlett is built for cross-play and streaming titles through cloud gaming.

"Power and performance you can see and feel defines Project Scarlett," said Spencer. "It is the foundation of our future in console and the formation of our future in cloud."

The new console will serve as the successor for Microsoft's Xbox One, which first launched in 2013. Alongside the announcement of the new hardware, the company also unveiled more details about its cloud-based, game streaming platform, Project xCloud, which will allow gamers to bring their games with them on-the-go.