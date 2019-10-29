EA's Subscription Service Coming to Steam

The partnership will go into effect with the launch of EA and Respawn Entertainment's 'Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order' on Nov. 15.

Electronic Arts has partnered with Valve to bring its subscription service, EA Access, to Steam, an online storefront for video games.

The partnership will go into effect with the launch of EA and Respawn Entertainment's Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order on Nov. 15, while more titles will roll out in the coming months. The service will support crossplay between Steam subscribers and players using EA's own storefront, Origin.

The new deal is significant in that it makes EA Access the first and only video game subscription service available on Steam.

Subscription services and game streaming has been a hot topic in 2019, with gaming companies like Ubisoft and Bethesda unveiling their own offerings this year and tech giants Apple and Google also getting into the space with Apple Arcade and the upcoming Stadia platform, respectively.

Mike Blank, senior vp player network at EA, told The Hollywood Reporter in June that he thinks "there is space in the market for multiple complementary and competing services that offer different kinds of experiences to different players."

EA Access first launched in 2014 on the Xbox One (a PC offering, EA Origin Access, followed in 2016) and, five years after initially being denied by Sony, the service came to PlayStation 4 in July. EA Access subscriptions on console and PC cost $4.99 per month and provide access to over 200 titles.