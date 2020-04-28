EA Partners With Google to Bring Games to Stadia Streaming Service

'Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order' will launch on the platform later this year, followed by sports titles from the 'FIFA' and 'Madden NFL' franchises.

Electronic Arts (EA) has partnered with Google's game streaming service Stadia to launch five of its titles on the platform over the next two years.

The partnership will kick off with EA and Respawn Entertainment's Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order — which first launched on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC last November — debuting on Stadia later this year. EA will then launch sports titles FIFA and Madden NFL this winter, with plans to release more games on Stadia in 2021.

“Cloud is opening up exciting new possibilities for play,” said EA CEO Andrew Wilson. “In partnering with Google Stadia, we have an opportunity to deliver some creative and innovative game experiences on an exciting new platform.”

Google launched its Stadia platform in November. The service allows players to stream video games via various devices (phones, computers, tablets) without having to download the titles. The service was originally offered at a $9.99 monthly rate for its Stadia Pro subscription, but amid the coronavirus pandemic, Google has offered a two month free trial to users.

Despite its anticipated launch, Stadia got off to a slow start, amassing 500,000 installs over its first four months of release. One of the major concerns voiced by critics and skeptics of the platform is Stadia's lack of new titles (the service launched with just 22 games, the majority of which had already been on the market for months on competitors' consoles) and connectivity and latency issues.

EA, one of the world's largest video game publishers, joins other gaming giants such as Ubisoft and Take-Two (the parent company of Rockstar and 2K Games) as Google Stadia partners.