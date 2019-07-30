EA to Host 'Apex Legends' E-Sports Tournament With $500,000 Prize Pool

The company's answer to 'Fortnite' (which held its own inaugural tournament last weekend with a $30 million prize pool) will invite 80 teams from across the world to compete in Krakow, Poland from September 13-15.

E-sports Arena is a curated weekly roundup of the biggest stories in the world of online competitive gaming.

Electronic Arts and Respawn Entertainment have announced the Apex Legends Preseason Invitational, the first organized competition for the Battle Royale shooter, which first launched this February.

80 teams from across the world will compete in Krakow, Poland from September 13-15 for a prize pool totaling $500,000 (a fraction of the $30 million in prizes offered by Epic Games at its inaugural Fortnite World Cup over the weekend). Teams can submit an application to be invited to the event via email.

The competition will follow double-elimination rules with all teams starting in a winners’ bracket, then performance deciding which teams falls to losers’ bracket or are eliminated until the last 20 teams compete in the final match.

"Competition is in the DNA of Apex Legends and this competitive event will showcase the game at its highest-level," Chad Grenier, design director on Apex Legends at Respawn, said. "We continue to explore all the entertaining ways both players and spectators can experience Apex Legends and look forward to bringing this event to life."

Elsewhere, Nintendo will be sending four Super Smash Bros. Ultimate players to Las Vegas this weekend to compete at Evo 2019, which begins on Friday. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’s finals will close the event on Sunday night.

Here’s what else is happening in the world of e-sports.

Overwatch League Introduces Player Impact Rating System

Overwatch League has introduced a new metric for tracking player performance in matches. The statistic, called the Player Impact Rating (PIR), takes multiple factors into account outside of just "kills" and "deaths" in order to produce a more accurate representation of each player’s contributions to their team. Factors such as raw damage and healing, crowd-control abilities and other factors that help one's team win are taken into account when calculating the PIR.

FaZe Clan Signs First Female Member

Soleil "Ewok" Wheeler has become the first female player to join FaZe Clan. The 13-year-old Fortnite player officially joined the team during the Fortnite World Cup, where she competed in the Celebrity Pro-Am with actor and singer Jordan Fisher. Wheeler, who is also the first ever deaf player to join FaZe Clan, had gained a massive following on Twitch for her Fortnite skills and advocacy for the deaf, which caught FaZe’s attention.

Fnatic's Rekkles Records 1500th Career League Euro Championship Kill

Martin "Rekkles" Larsson, a longtime competitive League of Legends player in Europe, tallied his 1500th career kill in a League Euro Championship match over the weekend. The face of League of Legends for esports group Fnatic, Larsson added the milestone to his seven-year career in a match against the Misfits in the LEC Summer Split. Larsson is the all-time leader in kills for the LEC, with the next closest player being retired e-sports athlete Enrique "xPeke" Cedeño Martínez at 980.