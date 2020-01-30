EA Revenue Balloons Even Further Over Holiday Quarter

The company launched 'Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order' in November, which was the sixth best-selling title of 2019 in the U.S.

Electronic Arts on Thursday posted net revenue of $1.6 billion over its most recent financial quarter, the third quarter of its fiscal year 2020, up from $1.3 billion over the same period the year before. The bulk of the number came from digital revenue, which accounted for $1.1 billion of the net revenue total. Gross profit for the quarter topped $1 billion.

The holiday season proved to be a boost for EA, which recorded net revenue of $1.3 billion last quarter (itself a nearly eight percent increase year-over-year). The new figure exceeded revenue projections from last quarter by EA, which predicted $1.5 billion in net revenue with the launch of Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order.

EA and Respawn Entertainment launched Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order in November. The game was the sixth-best-selling title of 2019 and is also Respawn's best-selling game of all time by full-game dollar sales.

In addition to Jedi, EA also released racing game Need for Speed Heat and shooter Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville over the last quarter. Meanwhile, The Sims 4, first launched in 2014, surpassed 20 million unique players.

EA COO and CFO Blake Jorgensen cited live services (online play and transactions in titles like Apex Legends and The Sims, for example) one of the key drivers of revenue and expected it to continue to drive growth in the future. “We expect live services to continue to drive growth in fiscal 2021 and for growth to accelerate in fiscal 2022, led by a new Battlefield,” he said, referencing an upcoming title in the shooter franchise revealed during last quarter's financial call.

Heading into the final quarter of its fiscal year, EA is projecting a net revenue total of $5.4 billion and $2.9 billion in net income for FY2020.