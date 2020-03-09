Earl Pomerantz, Producer and Emmy-Winning Screenwriter, Dies at 75

His résumé included work on 'Cheers,' 'The Cosby Show,' 'The Larry Sanders Show' and 'Major Dad.'

Earl Pomerantz, a two-time Emmy winner who wrote and produced for such comedies as The Mary Tyler Moore Show, The Cosby Show, Taxi and The Larry Sanders Show, has died. He was 75.

Pomerantz died Saturday of an aneurysm at Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center, his daughter Rachel Braude said.

He also created the 1981-82 ABC sitcom Best of the West, starring Joel Higgins, and the 1989-93 CBS comedy Major Dad, starring Gerald McRaney.

Born on Feb. 4, 1945, in Canada, Earl Raymond Pomerantz received his first Emmy in 1976 for his work on ABC's The Lily Tomlin Special (shared with Lorne Michaels, Christopher Guest and others), then shared the outstanding comedy series trophy in 1985 with Marcy Carsey, Tom Werner and others for NBC's The Cosby Show.

Pomerantz also wrote for Sanford and Son, The Bob Newhart Show, Rhoda, Phyllis, Cheers, Family Man and The Tony Randall Show and was a consultant on It's Garry Shandling's Show, According to Jim and LateLine during his career.

Survivors include his wife, Myra; brother Hart; daughters Anna and Rachel; and three grandchildren. A memorial service will take place at noon Thursday at Hillside Memorial Park and Mortuary.