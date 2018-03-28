East-West: The Golden Arch Award Established in Russia for Eurasian Movies

Andrei Zvyagintsev's 'Loveless' is nominated for the new award The Golden Arch.

The inaugural ceremony of the local version of the Golden Globes is scheduled for April 14.

East-West: The Golden Arch, a new film award for movies from 32 countries of Eastern Europe and West Asia, has been unveiled in Russia as a local version of the Golden Globes.

The award is run by the Moscow-based International Confederation of the Filmmakers Unions with support from the Russian government.

The Golden Arches will be awarded in 12 categories, including best film, best director, best script, best actor and actress and a lifetime achievement award, by an international jury consisting of 24 film critics.

The nominees were unveiled at a press conference in Moscow.

The best film contenders include Oscar-nominated movies Loveless by Russian director Andrei Zvyagintsev and On Body and Soul by Hungary's Ildiko Enyedi, as well as the Germany/Bulgaria/Austria co-production Western, directed by Valeska Grisebach, Closeness by Russian newcomer Kantemir Balagov and Foxtrot by Israel's Samuel Maoz.

The inaugural award ceremony for the Golden Arch is scheduled to be held in Moscow on April 14.