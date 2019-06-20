'Easy A' Spinoff in the Works

Original writer Burt Royal is currently penning the screenplay.

A spinoff of Easy A — the cult favorite teen movie starring Emma Stone — is in the works.

The screenwriter behind the coming-of-age movie, Bert Royal, is currently penning a new script that will be set in the same high school and explore the same themes as Easy A, but will follow a new class of students.

The project is still in early development at Screen Gems, but would act as Royal's directorial debut and will also see the return of producer Zanne Devine.

Stone starred in the 2010 original as a clean-cut high school student that takes a cue from her class reading of The Scarlet Letter, and takes advantage of the school's rumor mill to advance her social and financial standing. The new movie will follow a new

Will Gluck directed Easy A, which took in an impressive $75 million at the box office. The movie also starred Stanley Tucci, Amanda Bynes and Lisa Kudrow.