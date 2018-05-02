'Eating Animals' Trailer: Natalie Portman's Doc Seeks New Future for Meat Industry

Based on the book by Jonathan Safran Foer, the film releases June 15.

Natalie Portman wants audiences to consider a simple question: Where do our eggs, dairy, and meat come from?

In the new trailer for Eating Animals, a documentary Portman produced, director Christopher Dillon Quinn (2006's God Grew Tired of Us) cobbles together interviews with local farmers about the rise of the factory industry and its impact on animals. The only solution, the film argues, is to return to a more localized agricultural food system.

"There's no way you can love an animal that has been genetically engineered to die in six weeks," one interviewee says.

The documentary takes its title from a 2009 book by Jonathan Safran Foer, who is also a friend of Portman's and who received a producer credit on the film.

Sundance Selects will release Eating Animals on June 15.