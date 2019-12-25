Edward Aschoff, ESPN College Football Reporter, Dies at 34

Aschoff reported from campuses across the country for ESPN.com, SportsCenter, SEC Network and ESPN Radio, and worked as a television and radio sideline reporter during college football games.

Edward Aschoff, a college football reporter for ESPN, died on Tuesday after a short illness. He was 34.

"We are very sorry to have to share the devastating news of the tragic passing of friend and ESPN colleague Edward Aschoff," ESPN said in a statement. "He died earlier today, his 34th birthday. Our thoughts are with his loved ones, including his fiancee Katy."

A native of Oxford, Mississippi, and the son of a professor at the University of Mississippi, Aschoff grew up immersed in Ole Miss college football. Aschoff studied at the University of Florida, and covered Urban Meyer's championship-winning Gators teams for The Gainesville Sun.

Aschoff joined ESPN in 2011. After a 2017 move to Los Angeles, Aschoff covered more national stories for ESPN, reporting from campuses across the country for ESPN.com, SportsCenter, SEC Network and ESPN Radio, and worked as a television and radio sideline reporter during college football games.

Since Aschoff's death was announced, tributes have been pouring in from colleagues and sports stars who worked with him.

Man... This is devastating. And today is Ed’s birthday. He was a good man. Loved talking about the biz, college football and his Gators. He will be missed by so many people. I can’t believe this. Life is so precious. Say a prayer for him and his family. https://t.co/i7iXqUNiNY — Kevin Negandhi (@KNegandhiESPN) December 25, 2019

We are incredibly sad to learn of Ed’s passing. He was smart, insightful & always prepared, including when he served as one of our guest media officials during a spring game in Athens. Our sympathies & prayers for his family, friends & colleagues. https://t.co/bl8ihNlzpB — Greg Sankey (@GregSankey) December 25, 2019