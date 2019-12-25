TV

Edward Aschoff, ESPN College Football Reporter, Dies at 34

12:00 AM PST 12/25/2019 by Abid Rahman

YouTube screengrab
Edward Aschoff

Aschoff reported from campuses across the country for ESPN.com, SportsCenter, SEC Network and ESPN Radio, and worked as a television and radio sideline reporter during college football games.

Edward Aschoff, a college football reporter for ESPN, died on Tuesday after a short illness. He was 34.

"We are very sorry to have to share the devastating news of the tragic passing of friend and ESPN colleague Edward Aschoff," ESPN said in a statement. "He died earlier today, his 34th birthday. Our thoughts are with his loved ones, including his fiancee Katy."

A native of Oxford, Mississippi, and the son of a professor at the University of Mississippi, Aschoff grew up immersed in Ole Miss college football. Aschoff studied at the University of Florida, and covered Urban Meyer's championship-winning Gators teams for The Gainesville Sun.

Aschoff joined ESPN in 2011. After a 2017 move to Los Angeles, Aschoff covered more national stories for ESPN, reporting from campuses across the country for ESPN.com, SportsCenter, SEC Network and ESPN Radio, and worked as a television and radio sideline reporter during college football games.

Since Aschoff's death was announced, tributes have been pouring in from colleagues and sports stars who worked with him. 

 