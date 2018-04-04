Ed O'Neill Signs With Gersh (Exclusive)

The 'Modern Family' star was previously with Paradigm.

Ed O'Neill has signed with Gersh, The Hollywood Reporter has exclusively learned.

The Modern Family star had been with Paradigm since 2013. As family patriarch Jay Pritchett, O'Neill has been nominated for three Emmys and shared four straight SAG Awards with the ensemble of ABC's longest-running comedy, which aired its 200th episode in January. He also previously received two Golden Globe nominations for playing a very different iconic TV dad — Al Bundy in Fox's Married With Children.

In film, O'Neill was a scene-stealing octopus in 2016's Finding Dory and next will return as the voice of Mr. Litwak in Disney's Wreck-It Ralph sequel, Ralph Breaks the Internet. He also appeared opposite Michael Angarano and Allison Janney in Jennifer Morrison's Sun Dogs, which premiered at the Los Angeles Film Festival last June and will hit Netflix on Friday.