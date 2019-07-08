Eddie Jones, Pa Kent on 'Lois & Clark,' Dies at 84

He also appeared in 'A League of Their Own,' 'Seabiscuit' and on Broadway in 'That Championship Season.'

Eddie Jones, the dependable stage veteran who portrayed the kindly Pa Kent on the ABC series Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman, has died. He was 84.

Jones died Saturday at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, his wife, Anita Khanzadian-Jones, told The Hollywood Reporter.

Jones also played the widowed father of Megan Cavanagh's second baseman Marla Hooch in A League of Their Own (1992) and was Samuel Riddle, the owner of War Admiral and Man o' War, in Seabiscuit (2003).

His solid big-screen résumé also included Bloodbrothers (1978), The First Deadly Sin (1980), Prince of the City (1981), Trading Places (1983), Year of the Dragon (1985), Stanley & Iris (1990), Cadillac Man (1990), The Grifters (1990), The Rocketeer (1991), Sneakers (1992), Return to Me (2000) and The Terminal (2004).

Jones recurred as Jonathan Kent, the husband of Martha Kent (K Callan) and father of Clark Kent/Superman (Dean Cain), on 87 episodes of Lois & Clark, which ran for four seasons, from 1993 through 1997.

He also starred as the head of a spy agency on the 2000-02 Syfy Channel/syndicated series The Invisible Man and more recently showed up on episodes of Veep and Aquarius.

Born on Sept. 18, 1934, in Washington, Pennsylvania, Jones hitchhiked to California and was working at a gas station when he was spotted by an agent, triggering his career as an actor.

He eventually made his way back east and understudied for Charles Durning as George Sikowski in the original 1972 Broadway production of Jason Miller's Pulitzer Prize-winning That Championship Season.

Jones also starred in the original 1978 production of Sam Shepard's family tragedy Curse of the Starving Class and was an off-Broadway regular for the Manhattan Theatre Club, Playwrights Horizons, The Public Theatre and The Hudson Guild.

He starred as Nick in a national tour of Edward Albee's Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? and won an L.A. Drama Critics Circle Award for his portrayal of Willy Loman in an Interact Theatre Company production of Death of a Salesman. (He and his wife were longtime members of the Los Angeles-based group.)

Interact said he appeared in more than 250 plays during his long career.

In addition to his wife — they were together for 43 years — survivors include his sisters, Elaine and Marilyn, and several nephews and nieces.