Music World Pays Tribute to Eddie Money

CNN's Chris Cuomo, Rick Springfield, Richard Marx, Bret Michaels and more entertainment industry figures took to social media to remember the "Take Me Home Tonight" singer, who died Friday.

Well-known musicians and other entertainment industry figures took to social media Friday to pay tribute to Eddie Money. The singer, known for his hits "Take Me Home Tonight" and "Two Tickets to Paradise," died Friday morning. He was 70.

Money, born Edward Joseph Mahoney, had been diagnosed with stage 4 esophageal cancer, which he revealed last month.

His family released a statement Friday morning to announce his death. "It is with heavy hearts that we say goodbye to our loving husband and father. We cannot imagine our world without him. We are grateful that he will live on forever through his music," said the family.

His other notable songs included such classics as "Baby Hold On" and "Think I'm in Love."

Singer Richard Marx took to Twitter to remember Money. "Such a sweetheart. Saw him in January at our benefit for the Malibu fires/Borderline shooting victims and hadn’t seen him in years," wrote Marx. "He gave me a big hug and immediately, while still hugging me, whispered a dirty joke in my ear. 'So this guy’s wife...' RIP, pal."

Rick Springfield also paid tribute to Money on Twitter. "So sad to hear our rock and roll brother Eddie Money passed away this morning," wrote the singer. "Love to your family and great memories of you Eddie."

Meanwhile, Bret Michaels posted a photo with Money. "My deepest condolences go out to the family & friends of @ImEddieMoney," he captioned the photo.

Maureen McCormack, Debbie Gibson and former Third Eye Blind guitarist Kevin Cadogan recalled performing with Money, with Cadogan writing of the late singer-songwriter, "He came across to me as a very kind hearted and generous person."

#EddieMoney Such a sweetheart. Saw him in January at our benefit for the Malibu fires/Borderline shooting victims and hadn’t seen him in years. He gave me a big hug and immediately, while still hugging me, whispered a dirty joke in my ear. “So this guy’s wife...” RIP, pal. — Richard Marx (@richardmarx) September 13, 2019

Sad news this morning

Eddie Money has passed away

Rest in peace Buddy — Charlie Daniels (@CharlieDaniels) September 13, 2019

RIP Eddie Money who I had the honor of sharing the stage with in 2013 .... a true legend pic.twitter.com/wl4f7VNHy2 — Debbie Gibson (@DebbieGibson) September 13, 2019

So sad to hear our rock and roll brother Eddie Money passed away this morning. Love to your family and great memories of you Eddie — Rick Springfield (@rickspringfield) September 13, 2019

My deepest condolences go out to the family & friends of @ImEddieMoney. My thoughts & prayers are with you. #EddieMoney pic.twitter.com/k9jP24vC9x — Bret Michaels (@bretmichaels) September 13, 2019

Rest In Peace My Dear Friend Eddie Money. I was so honored to be one of your background singers.

Sending all my heartfelt condolences to Laurie and the family.Thinking of you and sending my love. — Maureen McCormick (@MoMcCormick7) September 13, 2019

#EddieMoney RIP. May his family and friends take solace in knowing he made great music and memories for so many. Condolences and may his music live on for a long time. — Christopher C. Cuomo (@ChrisCuomo) September 13, 2019

RIP to legendary Rock N’ Roller #EddieMoney. Your music influenced many. pic.twitter.com/3g0uxq6Z84 — Live Nation (@LiveNation) September 13, 2019