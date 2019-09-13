Musician Eddie Money Dies at 70

The Brooklyn native is known for his hit songs "Two Tickets to Paradise" and "Take Me Home Tonight."

Eddie Money, the iconic singer and songwriter best known for the hits “Two Tickets to Paradise" and Take Me Home Tonight,” died Friday morning. He was 70.

“The Money Family regrets to announce that Eddie passed away peacefully early this morning," his family said in a statement. "It is with heavy hearts that we say goodbye to our loving husband and father. We cannot imagine our world without him. We are grateful that he will live on forever through his music.”

Born Edward Joseph Mahoney, Money had been diagnosed with stage 4 esophageal cancer, which he revealed last month.

The Brooklyn native had numerous hits in the 1970s and 1980s, including such classic as "Baby Hold On", "Think I'm in Love" and "Take Me Home Tonight."

