Eddie Murphy, Matt Damon and More Stars Reveal Which Film Last Made Them Cry | Fishing for Answers at TIFF 2019

Murphy chose an episode of 'Good Times': "The episode where James dies, and they're having the funeral. I've seen it a million times, too. Forty years I've been crying at this."

"I rewatched Up with the kids recently, and that gets me every time," Matt Damon said when asked to name the last movie or TV show that made him crying during a game of Fishing for Answers at the 2019 Toronto International Film Festival.

"I just saw the documentary Buck — there's a horse that is so damaged that even he knows he needs to be put down," Tom Hanks said.

"Big Little Lies, season two, at some point, several times," Knives Out actress Ana de Armas told The Hollywood Reporter.

Eddie Murphy chose an episode of TV's Good Times, citing "the episode where James dies, and they're having the funeral. I've seen it a million times, too. Forty years I've been crying at this."

TIFF attendees were also asked to share what actor or character they wanted to grow up to be like. Daniel Craig wanted to be Lee Majors on The Six Million Dollar Man, and Jennifer Lopez was envious of Judy Jetson's closet on The Jetsons. "That was my dream," said J.Lo.

"Lizzie McGuire, That's So Raven or Moesha," Hustlers actress Keke Palmer said, choosing three characters that actually describe Palmer's persona quite accurately.

When asked, "If your cast were to rob a bank, who would be the mastermind and who would be the getaway driver?" Felicity Jones quickly told her Aeronauts co-star Eddie Redmayne, "You're the brains and I'm the muscle."

Don Johnson wanted to be the driver, saying, "I know shit about cars."

"I'd be the guy who'd burst through the door and say, 'Okay, everybody! This is a holdup!' I'd be that guy, because I'd be very charming about it," Hanks said. "'If you could get on the floor, I'd appreciate it.'"

"Howard, yes, Adam Sandler, not doing it," Sandler said of his bank-robbing role in Uncut Gems, saying his character could do it but that he would "be scared the whole time."