Emmys: Eddie Murphy Nominated for First Time in 21 Years

Murphy earned a nom for hosting on the last season 'Saturday Night Live' — the same show for which he was nominated several times as a castmember in the early '80s.

The 2020 Emmy nominations were announced on Tuesday and Eddie Murphy was among the stars who were honored.

The actor received a nomination for outstanding guest actor in a comedy series for his hosting duties on the most recent season of Saturday Night Live. Murphy was nominated alongside Fred Willard (Modern Family), Adam Driver (Saturday Night Live), Dev Patel (Modern Love), Brad Pitt (Saturday Night Live) and Luke Kirby (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel).

This marks Murphy's fifth nomination and his first in 21 years. He was last nominated in 1999 for outstanding animated program (for programming one hour or less) for his work on Fox's The PJs.

When he was a Saturday Night Live castmember, Murphy was nominated three times: outstanding supporting actor in a comedy, variety or music series in 1983; outstanding individual performance in a variety or music program in 1984; and outstanding writing in a variety or music program in 1984.

The 72nd Emmy Awards will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, who will also serve as executive producer. The show will be broadcast at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on Sept. 20 on ABC.