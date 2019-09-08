Eddie Murphy Reunites With Young Star From 'The Golden Child' 33 Years Later

The actor caught up with his former co-star, The Hollywood Reporter executive director of events Jasmin L. Reate, at the Toronto Film Festival: "He was just as kind as I remembered him when I was 6."

Eddie Murphy reunited with the child star from his 1986 movie The Golden Child at the Toronto International Film Festival on Sunday — 33 years after the film first hit theaters.

Murphy, who is at the festival promoting his upcoming movie Dolemite Is My Name, stopped by The Hollywood Reporter Studio at the St Regis Hotel, where he caught up with THR executive director of events Jasmin L. Reate and posed for a photo with her. Reate played the titular role in the film. (Yes, the "boy" in the movie was, in fact, played by a female.)

"He was just as kind as I remembered him when I was 6," Reate says of the reunion with her former co-star.

The film centered on a private detective named Chandler Jarrell, who specializes in missing children and is charged with saving "The Golden Child," whom he's told will save humankind.

The cast also included Charles Dance, who went on to land a number of film and TV roles, most notably playing Tywin Lannister in HBO's Game of Thrones.

Meanwhile, Dolemite stars Murphy as real-life comedian Rudy Ray Moore, who gained fame in midlife with his 1970s Blaxploitation character Dolemite. Craig Brewer (Hustle & Flow) directed the film, which co-stars Keegan-Michael Key, Mike Epps, Craig Robinson, Tituss Burgess, Snoop Dogg, Ron Cephas Jones and Wesley Snipes, among others.

Watch the Golden Child trailer below.