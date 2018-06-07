Eddie Murphy to Star as Rudy Ray Moore for Netflix

Moore was the star of the blaxploitation 'Dolemite' films.

Eddie Murphy will star in a Netflix movie about actor Rudy Ray Moore, star of the blaxploitation Dolemite movies.

Craig Brewer (Hustle & Flow) is directing from a script by Scott Alexander and Larry Karaszewski (Big Eyes, Ed Wood).

Moore started his career as a stand-up comedian in the 1970s, influenced by Richard Pryor and Redd Foxx. It was during this time that he created his alter ego, Dolemite, on which he centered his 1975 self-financed blaxploitation movie. Dolemite follows a pimp/nightclub owner who is skilled at kung fu. Moore went on to make three sequels.

Murphy, who is repped by WME, was last seen in the drama Mr. Church.