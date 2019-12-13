Capri, Hollywood to Honor Eddie Murphy Starrer 'Dolemite Is My Name'

Paul Feig will receive the inaugural King of Comedy award.

International film festival Capri, Hollywood is set to honor the Eddie Murphy starrer Dolemite Is My Name with its best comedy of the year award at its 24th edition.

The festival also announced that director Paul Feig will receive the festival’s first-ever King of Comedy award.

Eddie Murphy brings the legend of comedian and rap pioneer Rudy Ray Moore to life in Netflix’s Dolemite Is My Name. The film, directed by Craig Brewer from a screenplay by Scott Alexander and Larry Karaszewski, details how the musician became a hero of 1970s Blaxploitation cinema. It is nominated for two Golden Globe awards: Murphy for best actor and best motion picture in the comedy or musical category.

Dolemite was produced by Murphy along with John Davis and John Fox. The film's cast includes Mike Epps, Craig Robinson, Tituss Burgess, Kodi Smit-McPhee, Snoop Dogg, Ron Cephas Jones, Keegan-Michael Key, Wesley Snipes and Da’Vine Joy Randolph.

“Eddie Murphy’s tour de force performance is amongst his best and truly awards-worthy,” said festival founder Pascal Vicedomini in making the announcement.

And Feig — director of comedy hits including Bridesmaids, Spy, and Ghostbusters — will receive the festival’s inaugural King of Comedy award. His most recent film Last Christmas — which stars Emilia Clarke, Michelle Yeoh, Henry Golding and Emma Thompson — is in theaters now. And his upcoming Freeform women-in-the-workplace comedy Girls Code stars Sophia Di Martino and Kirby Howell-Baptiste.

“Throughout his career, Paul Feig’s penchant for comedy has resulted in some of the most hilarious and memorable motion pictures of our time,” said Vicedomini. “We’re thrilled that he will be with us in Capri to accept the festival’s much-deserved inaugural King of Comedy award.”

Capri, Hollywood takes place annually over New Year’s week and is considered a key stopping point on the road to the Oscars. As previously announced Once Upon a Time in Hollywood will be honored with best ensemble cast, Steven Zaillian will receive the best adapted screenplay award for The Irishman and Marco Bellocchio’s The Traitor will receive the best international feature film award.

Capri, Hollywood takes place Dec. 27-Jan. 2.