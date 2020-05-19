Edgar Wright and Longtime Collaborators Start Production Company With 3 Netflix Projects

Wright has partnered with Nira Park, Joe Cornish and Rachael Prior on Complete Fiction, the formal consolidation of a 20-plus-year relationship between the four industry veterans.

Edgar Wright has teamed up with his longtime collaborators and fellow Brit creative veterans Nira Park, Joe Cornish and Rachael Prior to launch a new production company, Complete Fiction, with three TV projects already lined up at Netflix.

Complete Fiction – which will be based in both London and LA, working across both film and TV – is a formal consolidation of a 20-plus-year relationship between the key partners.

Through her Big Talk banner, which she founded in 1995 before exiting in 2018, Park has produced all of Wright's output so far, dating back to his cult 1999 TV comedy Spaced, the Cornetto Trilogy films, and more recently Baby Driver, while also producing Cornish's 2011 feature debut Attack the Block and his 2019 fantasy adventure The Kid Who Would be King. Prior served as exec producer on both Attack the Block and The Kid Who Would Be King, and as head of development on all of Wright's features.

While Complete Fiction will continue to produce films, its first slate of projects is a trio of series for Netflix. The first is Lockwood & Co., a supernatural action-adventure detective series based on the best-selling novels by Jonathan Stroud. The series will be helmed and executive produced by Cornish.

In conjunction with Netflix, the company has also optioned a sci-fi horror trilogy, The Murders of Molly Southbourne from Arthur C. Clarke award-winning novelist Tade Thompson, and an epic historical fantasy series inspired by Islamic folklore, The City of Brass (The Daevabad Trilogy) from author S.A. Chakraborty.

"This new chapter with Complete Fiction is something I have wanted to embark on for a while now," said Wright. "Nira has been my producer for more than 20 years, but we, along with our amazing team of longtime friends and collaborators, still share the same drive to bring original stories to the screen. Complete Fiction will be a dynamic hub for passionate creatives — somewhere they can feel nurtured and protected. I’ve been lucky enough to always have this team around me who have advocated for my voice and vision as a filmmaker, and I’m excited to bring new stories into the world and be part of making that happen for the next generation."

Added Park: "There is so much scope to originate and be genuinely creative in both film and television, and that is more important than ever right now. A huge motivating factor in forming this new company is the chance to work with the writers and directors that inspire us across all mediums. Whilst we will continue to produce bold, original feature films for international audiences, we are incredibly excited about this expansion into television and can’t wait to put our distinctive stamp on longer-form storytelling. We feel very lucky to have each other, and this new company is an expression of our ambitions for the next phase of our careers, and a desire to do that together as a working family."

Cornish said: "Edgar, Nira and Rachael have felt like family to me for decades, so I’m thrilled and honored that we’re finally moving in together and putting a sign above our front door."

Complete Fiction is currently in post-production on Wright’s latest feature film, Last Night in Soho, which was produced with Working Title for Focus Features and Film4. Also in post is Wright’s untitled feature documentary about the band Sparks, which Complete Fiction is producing with its Baby Driver partner, MRC, a division of Valence Media, which also owns The Hollywood Reporter.