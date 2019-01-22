Edgar Wright to Direct London-Based Psychological Horror Film

The Brit director is also still working on his 'Baby Driver' sequel.

A year and a half after Baby Driver became a runaway smash, British director Edgar Wright is finally lining up his next project.

In an interview with Empire magazine, the filmmaker revealed that he's prepping a psychological horror-thriller, citing the likes of Don't Look Now and Roman Polanski's Repulsion as influences. It would also be London-set, and with a female lead.

"I realized I had never made a film about central London – specifically Soho, somewhere I’ve spent a huge amount of time in the last 25 years," Wright said. "With Hot Fuzz and Shaun of The Dead you make movies about places you’ve lived in. This movie is about the London I’ve existed in."

The as-yet-untitled film is set to shoot this summer from a screenplay co-written by Krysty Wilson-Cairns, writer on Penny Dreadful and upcoming WWI feature 1917, which Sam Mendes is set to direct and Steven Spielberg's Amblin Partners has boarded as producer.

Wright also confirmed that his Baby Driver sequel was still in the pipeline. "A first draft of Baby Driver 2 exists," he said, adding that it would introduce several new characters.