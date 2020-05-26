Edgar Wright's 'Last Night in Soho' Pushed to Spring 2021

The filmmaker has been unable to finish postproduction work on the psychological thriller because of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Edgar Wright's Last Night in Soho is pushing back its release to April 23, 2021.

The psychological thriller, from Focus Features and Working Title, had been set to hit heaters Sept. 25, 2020. Wright, however, has been unable to complete postproduction work on the movie because of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Set in London, Last Night in Soho stars Anya Taylor-Joy, Thomasin Harcourt McKenzie and Matt Smith.

Wright announced the shift in a tweet. "Haunted by someone else's past, but we'll see you in the future … It's true, #LastNightInSoho is not quite finished yet due to Covid 19. But, I'm excited for you all to experience it, at a big screen near you, on April 23, 2021.”

Universal Pictures is releasing the film overseas.

Wright directed from a script he co-wrote with scribe Krysty Wilson-Cairns (Penny Dreadful). He also is a producer alongside Nira Park and Working Title’s Tim Bevan and Eric Fellner.

Focus and Film4 co-financed Last Night in Soho, which co-stars Michael Ajao, Synnove Karlsen, Diana Rigg, Terence Stamp and Rita Tushingham.