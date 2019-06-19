Edward Menicheschi Named Chief Global Commercial Officer at Hollywood Reporter-Billboard Group

After exiting Conde Nast in October 2016 after a 25-year career at the publishing company, the veteran exec ran his own advisory firm, Silver Fox Productions.

Edward Menicheschi, formerly the chief marketing officer at Conde Nast, has been hired by The Hollywood Reporter-Billboard Group as its chief global commercial officer.

The veteran media executive will oversee revenue for the group — which includes The Hollywood Reporter, Billboard, Spin, Vibe and Stereogum — as well as sponsor and brand integrations for sister company Dick Clark Productions. Menicheschi will report to group president Deanna Brown.

"I am thrilled to have the opportunity to work with Deanna and the entire group to develop new revenue streams, drive market expansion and create innovative new products worthy of these industry-leading media properties,” said Menicheschi in a statement.

Earlier in his career, Menicheschi was president of WWD Media Worldwide and president of digital marketplace startup IAM.com. After exiting Conde Nast in October 2016 after a 25-year run at the publishing company, Menicheschi ran his own media advisory firm, Silver Fox Productions.

"Edward has a deep and comprehensive understanding of our ecosystem and brings a wealth of experience from trade and consumer and the perspective of reaching a broad set of audiences, from young to multicultural to tenured and affluent," stated Brown. "We’re thrilled to bring him on board to drive our bottom line as we look to expand and evolve our product offerings."

The THR-BB group is a division of Valence Media, which was created in February 2018 to house the media assets of Todd Boehly's Eldridge Industries. Valence also comprises Dick Clark Productions, the producer of the annual Golden Globe Awards and New Year's Rockin' Eve, and MRC, the production outfit behind films like Baby Driver and such TV series as Ozark.