An Egg Dethrones Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's Baby for Most-Liked Instagram Photo Ever

Jenner also shared her reaction upon learning the news.

Baby Stormi may be cute, but she's got some fierce competition in the Instagram world.

A photo of an egg has apparently surpassed a photo of Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's baby girl as the most-liked Instagram post of all time as of Sunday.

The egg portrait, shared by the account @world_record_egg on Jan. 4, has received 22.5 million likes at press time. The photo of Stormi grasping her mom's finger, posted by the official @kyliejenner account back on Feb. 6, hangs on at the No. 2 spot with 18.3 million likes.

According to Buzzfeed, the egg's account owner claims to be a chicken from the British countryside named Henrietta that "read an article regarding the top 20 posts on insta" and noticed "Kylie Jenner topped it with 18m."

"I saw this as a challenge to beat it," "Henrietta" told the publication. "It was nothing personal."

See the record-breaking photo and the one that previously held the title, plus Jenner's reaction to being beaten by an egg, below.

This story first appeared on Billboard.com.