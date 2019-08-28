Eight Federally Charged With Running Largest Illegal Film and TV Streaming Services

Jetflicks claimed to have more than 183,200 different television episodes.

A federal grand jury on Tuesday returned an indictment that charged eight people with conspiring to violate federal criminal copyright law by allegedly running two of the largest unauthorized streaming services in the United States, according to the U.S. Deptartment of Justice.

Kristopher Lee Dallmann, 36; Darryl Julius Polo, aka djppimp, 36; Douglas M. Courson, 59; Felipe Garcia, 37; Jared Edward Jaurequi, aka Jared Edwards, 38; Peter H. Huber, 61; Yoany Vaillant, aka Yoany Vaillant Fajardo, 38; and Luis Angel Villarino, 40, are all accused of running an entity called Jetflicks, an online subscription-based service headquartered in Las Vegas.

The service allowed its users to stream and, at times, download copyrighted TV programs without the permission of the relevant copyright owners, resulting in the loss of millions of dollars by television program and motion picture copyright owners, according to the indictment.

Jetflicks (which claimed to have more than 183,200 different television episodes) operated by reproducing tens of thousands of copyrighted programs and then distributed those programs to tens of thousands of paid subscribers throughout the U.S., feds say.

"One of the defendants, Polo, left Jetflicks and created a competing site based in Las Vegas called iStreamItAll (ISIA) that at one point claimed to have 115,849 different television episodes and 10,511 individual movies," according to the Department of Justice. "Like Jetflicks, ISIA offered content for a regular subscription fee to viewers around the United States, and ISIA publicly asserted that it had more content than Netflix, Hulu, Vudu and Amazon Prime."

The two services worked on numerous devices, such as computers, smartphones, tablets, smart televisions, video game consoles, digital media players, set-top boxes and web browsers, feds says.

Defendant Dallmann was also charged with two counts of criminal copyright infringement by reproduction or distribution, two counts of criminal copyright by public performance and four counts of money laundering, and charged Polo with two counts of criminal copyright infringement by distributing a copyrighted work being prepared for commercial distribution, two counts of criminal copyright infringement by reproduction or distribution, two counts of criminal copyright infringement by public performance and four counts of money laundering, according to the Department of Justice.

It is unclear if any of the defendants has retained counsel.