Elaine May, Lucas Hedges, Michael Cera to Star in 'The Waverly Gallery'

The Kenneth Lonergan memory play is set for a fall run on Broadway, produced by Scott Rudin and staged by rising-star director Lila Neugebauer.

Comedy legend Elaine May will return to Broadway after an absence of more than 50 years in the fall to star as the spirited grandmother battling Alzheimer's in Kenneth Lonergan's memory play, The Waverly Gallery.

Lucas Hedges, an Oscar nominee for Lonergan's Manchester By the Sea, will make his Broadway debut in the production, which also stars Michael Cera, continuing his association with the playwright.

First produced off-Broadway in 2000, The Waverly Gallery captures the humor, poignancy and strength of a family coming together during a crisis, as their grandmother Gladys, an old-school lefty who owns a Greenwich Village art gallery, fights to cling onto her independence despite her declining health.

Lila Neugebauer, who has been turning heads off-Broadway with acclaimed productions including Sarah DeLappe's The Wolves and Edward Albee's At Home at the Zoo, will make her Broadway debut as director on the play. Performances begin Sept. 25 at the John Golden Theatre, with opening night set for Oct. 25.

The production continues the relationship of Lonergan with producer Scott Rudin, following the 2014 Broadway presentation of This Is Our Youth, which starred Cera, Kieran Culkin and Tavi Gevinson; and the 2011 feature, Margaret.

Cera currently is appearing on Broadway in Lonergan's play Lobby Hero, starring with Chris Evans, Brian Tyree Henry and Bel Powley.

May made her Broadway debut in 1960, also at the Golden, starring opposite her longtime improv partner in the influential comedy show. An Evening with Mike Nichols and Elaine May.