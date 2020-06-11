Electric Blockaloo, 'Minecraft's' Virtual Music Festival, Unveils Full Lineup

Featuring Steve Aoki, the digital event takes place June 25-28 and includes 65 different stages envisioned by the artists and labels themselves.

Electric Blockaloo, the virtual music festival of Minecraft, unveiled on Thursday the full lineup for its digital event taking place June 25-28 on both java and Bedrock versions of the video game.

Steve Aoki with DIM MAK's Dojo, Rudimental, Deadmau5 (and alter ego Test Pilot), BBC Radio 1 host Sherelle, Paris Hilton and Detroit artists Seth Troxler, Kevin Saunderson and Carl Craig are among the lineup, which includes over eight hundred other artists. There will be house music from artists including Felix da Housecat, EDM sets from Two Friends, Louis the Child and more, and jam band sets from STS9, Too Many Zooz and Dirtwire, among others.

To ensure that rights holders are paid for the use of their music in the festival, Electric Blockaloo has partnered with streaming platform Mixcloud. "One of the biggest challenges for digital festivals is making sure that artists are compensated for the use of their music," said Jackie McGuire, CEO of production company Rave Family, which produces the event.

"We knew that in order to create a sustainable digital music event platform, we had to take care of that. With their advanced content ID system and unique music licenses, Mixcloud has been a great partner and we are excited to be leading the movement to pay artists fairly."

Inside the festival, attendees will have the ability to jump to different stages —of which there will be sixty-five, all with different looks envisioned by the artists and labels themselves — and explore different activities and mini-games.

As the event is happening, an online chat room will be available via Discord for attendees to communicate with one another. Attendees can experience the festival on either desktop or mobile, and those unfamiliar with the block-building game can attend a Rave Family Training Camp prior to the festival.

During the game, festival-goers can also donate to charities including Black Lives Matter, The Bail Project and environmental movement ByeByePlastic. The festival will donate 5 percent of its profits to these organizations.

Registering to vote will also be made possible through a partnership with Headcount, a platform which uses music to reach young people in the locations they frequent.

Ticket prices for Electric Blockaloo start at $10 and can be purchased here.