Former Electronic Arts, Disney and Midway Exec Joins Esports Platform Mogul

Michael Rubinelli has been appointed CEO of the Australian company that operates a tournament and matchmaking platform allowing players to compete for prizes in all the major esports titles.

Former Electronic Arts, Disney and Midway executive Michael Rubinelli has been appointed CEO of online esports platform Mogul, the Australian company revealed Wednesday.

Mogul operates the tournament and matchmaking platform Mogul.gg, which allows players of any skill level, along with teams and game publishers, to connect with one another and compete for prizes in all the major esports titles.

"Video Gaming revenue has the very real potential to be a trillion dollar business over the next ten years," said Rubinelli in a statement. "One of those drivers of growth is esports. Interactive gaming is the largest entertainment revenue generating vertical in the world earning more than box office and music sales combined."

He continued, "The chance to continue to be a part of gaming’s meteoric rise in general, and the esports segment specifically, is a dream come true. As a lifelong gamer and passionate esports participant I am honored that I have been given the chance to continue to deliver best in class esports player experiences through the Mogul tournament gaming platform."

Mogul's managing director Gernot Abl added, "I’m absolutely thrilled to welcome Michael to Mogul as our CEO. His appointment further strengthens our foundations for success. Global esports is evolving rapidly with new opportunities emerging almost daily. Michael’s deep understanding of gaming and tech combined with his ability to absorb and utilize enormous amounts of information will provide the business with terrific leadership. With his execution expertise on board it really enables the Mogul Board and team to play to our strengths."

Rubinelli has been in the game industry for over 20 years, working at both large corporations and startups including P4RC/Coin In Software. At Disney he was senior vp of studio operations, leading game building for Facebook and mobile platforms — including the popular Marvel: Avenger's Alliance and Gardens of Time — and overseeing multiple studios across North and South America.

He has worked on numerous sports titles, including the Madden football franchise at Electronic Arts. Most recently, Rubinelli led a distribution team of 80 developers at video game company Kixeye, which creates mobile games and massively multiplayer online (MMO) strategy games.

"Michael’s appointment has already had a positive impact on the team at Mogul," said Mogul director Cameron Adams. "His immense background in gaming and his passion for esports make him the perfect person to tackle this space. While his track record as an authentic team leader, product builder, and revenue generator make him ideal for Mogul’s stage of growth. He’s already hit the ground running and I can’t wait to see him help Mogul hit some huge home runs over the next year and beyond."