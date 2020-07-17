Electronic Arts Updating 'Madden NFL 21' Following Washington NFL Team Controversy

The decision to feature a generic Washington football team comes after the Dan Snyder owned team confirmed earlier this week that they will develop a new name.

Electronic Arts is making an update to its upcoming Madden NFL 21 game following the Washington, D.C. NFL team deciding earlier this week to change its name that has been denounced by Native American groups as an ethnic slur.

"We are pleased to see Washington’s decision to change their team name and visual identity," said an EA spokesperson in a statement obtained by The Hollywood Reporter. "We are quickly working to update Madden NFL 21 to feature a generic Washington team, while we await final word on the updated team name and logo design. Changes to the name and logo will come via title updates that will download automatically."

The statement continued, "The first changes will be available to our EA Access players and will include audio/commentary updates; motion graphics and presentation updates; stadium art, environments, crowd gear and signage updates; and uniform updates. Players may continue to see some outdated Washington references in other areas of the game at launch, but we are committed to removing all of those from the game in additional title updates coming shortly after launch. Players who purchase a physical disc will need to connect online to receive the Washington team changes, as the game is now in the final stages of preparation before shipping."

After a review process initiated on July 3, the NFL team announced Monday that it would drop its name and logo, which the team has had for 87 years. Spike Lee and D.L. Hughley were among those in the entertainment industry who campaigned for the change, which has been a subject of conversation since the May 25 killing of George Floyd and anti-racism protests that followed.

"Dan Snyder and Coach Rivera are working closely to develop a new name and design approach that will enhance the standing of our proud, tradition rich franchise and inspire our sponsors, fans and community for the next 100 years," the Washington NFL team said in a press release at the time.

A new name and logo for the team has yet to be determined. Meanwhile, Madden NFL 21 is set for release Aug. 25.