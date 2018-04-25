Elisabeth Moss Explains "Freak-Out Moment" Over 'Handmaid’s Tale' Fan Oprah Winfrey

"I'd close the door and have a silent freak-out moment, just screaming silently, that Oprah Winfrey even knew what the show was," Moss told THR.

Elisabeth Moss is on one of the most buzzed-about shows, The Handmaid’s Tale, so it should come as no surprise that many famous faces in Hollywood have called themselves fans of the drama, including Oprah Winfrey.

Moss explained the best fan reaction she’s had throughout her career, and said that her interaction with Winfrey at The Hollywood Reporter's Actress Roundtable took the cake.

“She was in the dressing room next to me and she kept popping back into the room to ask questions about the show or to make comments or ask what was coming up for a specific character,” she said. “Then she’d leave and I’d close the door and have a silent freak-out moment, just screaming silently, that Oprah Winfrey even knew what the show was and then she would pop back up with more questions.”

The actress also spoke about the “creepy” similarities she sees between her Handmaid’s world and the real world.

“I think the worst similarities…is the slow creeping sense that things are normal when they’re not,” she explained. “In Gilead, there are things that everybody just takes for granted as the new normal and I do feel like that happens in the real world, too, where people just start to get used to something and they get used to having their rights taken away and their freedoms taken away. Luckily we have many incredible people who refuse to do that and, you know, are marching even today.”