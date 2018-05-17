Elisabeth Moss, Michael Stuhlbarg to Star in 'Shirley' Literary Thriller

'The Handmaid's Tale' star takes the title role in the film about the life and work of reclusive horror writer Shirley Jackson.

The Handmaid's Tale star Elisabeth Moss and Michael Stuhlbarg are set to star in the psychological thriller Shirley, to be directed by Josephine Decker, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed.

Moss will play the title character of Shirley Jackson, an American gothic horror writer best known for her short story The Lottery and the novel The Haunting of Hill House. Moss will also produce Shirley, which portrays a reclusive Jackson and her husband, literary critic Stanley Edgar Hyman, to be played by Stuhlbarg.

Moss, who is currently starring in season two of the popular Hulu serles The Handmaid's Tale, is shooting Her Smell for Alex Ross Perry then will shoot The Kitchen, with Melissa McCarthy and Tiffany Haddish, for New Line.

Stuhlbarg recently appeared in Luca Guadagnino's Call Me by Your Name adaptation, Guillermo del Toro's Oscar winner The Shape of Water and Steven Spielberg's ensemble drama The Post.

Sarah Gubbins adapted Susan Scarf Merrell's psychological thriller Shirley for the movie's screenplay. Also sharing producer credits on Shirley is Jeffrey Soros, Simon Horsman, Christine Vachon, David Hinojosa, Sue Naegle and Gubbins.

Paradigm and UTA are handling North American sales. Moss is repped by WME and Ribisi Entertainment Group.

Stuhlbarg is repped by ICM and Viking Entertainment.