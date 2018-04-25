Elisabeth Moss, Mindy Kaling, Jeff Daniels Share Which of Their On-Screen Characters Are Most Like Them in Real Life

Moss said of her 'Handmaid's Tale' character Offred (June), "It's something that I've put a lot of myself into and feel a great responsibility in playing."

Fly Away Home director Carroll Ballard, "after the first take of the first shot of the first scene," actor Jeff Daniels remembered, "He walked up and said, 'Don't act,' then turned and walked away."

Daniels star of Hulu's The Looming Tower, joined other Hulu stars Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid's Tale), Mindy Kaling (The Mindy Project) and Andre Holland (Castle Rock) to share which character they played in their career is most like them in real life. Daniels obviously chose his Fly Away Home character Thomas Alden, who along with his daughter (Anna Paquin) lead an orphaned flock of geese south for the winter.

Andre Holland chose his character Dr. Algernon Edwards of The Knick as most similar to him because, "he's very introspective. He's quietly confident. He works really hard, and deep down he's a really kind person and cares about his work and the people around him."

Elisabeth Moss identifies with none other than Handmaid's Offred (June). "It's something that I've put a lot of myself into and feel a great responsibility in playing."

"I have happily never played a character that was all that much like me," Mindy Kaling told THR. "Again, it is a very limited list of people. I've played Ben Affleck, Kelly Kapoor in The Office, and Mindy Lahiri. If I was like any of those three people, I think I would be in trouble."