Elisabeth Moss Sundance Thriller 'Shirley' Nabbed by Neon

Michael Stuhlbarg also stars in the movie from director Josephine Decker.

Shirley, the Elisabeth Moss-starring thriller, has been acquired by Neon in North America.

The deal was in the low-seven figure range, making it the indie distributor's second (and smaller) deal at the festival after having jointly acquired Andy Samberg comedy Palm Springs with Hulu for a record-setting $17.5 million and 69 cents.

Josephine Decker directed from a screenplay by Sarah Gubbins, which follows a young couple, Fred and Rose (Odessa Young and Logan Lerman), that moves to a small Vermont college town in pursuit of a job for Fred as an assistant professor of literature. They receive free room and board from professor Stanley Hyman (played by Michael Stuhlbarg) as long as Rose agrees to spend time cleaning up the home and looking after his wife, acclaimed horror author Shirley Jackson (Moss). The eccentric couple and their household will test the limits of the young love.

Moss also produced the movie, along with Gubbins, Christine Vachon, David Hinojosa, Sue Naegle, Jeffrey Soros and Simon Horsman. Martin Scorsese exec produced the movie, along with Allison Rose Carter, Alisa Tager and Cher Hawrys.

The movie screened in the fest's U.S. dramatic competition section.

Paradigm brokered the deal on behalf of the filmmakers.