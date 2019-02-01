Elisabeth Moss, Susan Sarandon Team for Women's Rights Drama 'Call Jane'

Moss will also produce the Berlin-bound project, along with Robbie Brenner, the Oscar-nominated producer of 'Dallas Buyers Club.'

Fresh from her Emmy-winning success in The Handmaid Tale, Elisabeth Moss has another tale of women's rights to get her teeth into, teaming with Susan Sarandon on Call Jane, set to launch at the EFM next week.

Tallulah director Sian Heder will helm the feature from the Blacklist script by Hayley Schore and Roshan Sethi. Moss will also produce along with Robbie Brenner, the Oscar-nominated producer of Dallas Buyers Club, under her Unburdened Entertainment shingle.

Joy (Moss), a traditional 1960s American housewife, is desperate for a child. When she receives news of her pregnancy, complications mean that what should have been a joyous moment is instead an imminent threat to her life. She has nowhere to turn until she stumbles upon the Janes, an underground abortion movement led by Virginia (Sarandon). They save her life and give her a burning sense of purpose: to help other women take control of their destinies. This impassioned and uplifting account of women who fought to overturn oppression could not be timelier as women’s rights face renewed attacks in America and across the globe.

The film is currently in pre-production and, along with Moss and Brenner, Kevin McKeon and David Wulf are producing. Michelle Mason Vella and the script’s writers, Hayley Schore and Roshan Sethi, will serve as Executive Producers.

“As a producer, I strive to tell stories that are meaningful and provocative, but also to help put a mirror up to our world in order to move and inspire the audience with honesty and relatability”, says Brenner. “As a woman and a mother of two girls, I feel a responsibility with CALL JANE to tell the incredible story of these brave women at a time when women’s rights and empowerment hangs in the balance. I have no doubt that Sian will craft a beautiful and important film with our dedicated and amazing cast, Elisabeth and Susan.”

Moss, who also serves as a producer on the groundbreaking Hulu show, The Handmaid’s Tale, said, “I’m so excited to be bringing this beautiful script to life with Sian and Robbie and to be working with Susan, who I admire tremendously. The Jane Collective is an important and fascinating part of our history, especially for women. We see their story unfold through the eyes of Joy, a complex character who represents many women caught between one period of time and the next. It’s also frighteningly relevant and timely to be telling this story right now and I know, with Sian at the helm, it’s going to be an honest and brave film.”

Protagonist Pictures will handle international sales and launch the film to buyers at the European Film Market in Berlin, with Endeavor Content and ICM Partners handling North America.

Protagonist Pictures CEO Dave Bishop added, “We were immediately drawn to this incredible and timely story. Although these events occurred some time ago, the issues resonate as strongly today as ever. We feel very privileged to be working with such an exceptionally talented group of filmmakers and actors on this film,and can’t wait to share it with our partners in Berlin.”

Moss is repped by WME, Ribisi Entertainment Group and Viewpoint. Sarandon is repped by UTA. Heder is repped by ICM and Stone, Genow, Smelkinson, Binder & Christopher. Schore & Sethi are repped by ICM and Madhouse.