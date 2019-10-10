Elisabeth Moss in Talks for Taika Waititi Movie 'Next Goal Wins' (Exclusive)

Moss would join Michael Fassbender in the sports dramedy based on the doc of the same name.

Emmy and Golden Globe winner Elisabeth Moss is in talks to join Taika Waititi's upcoming movie, Next Goal Wins.

Moss would join Michael Fassbender in the sports dramedy that will reteam Waititi with Fox Searchlight.

Based on a 2014 British documentary of the same name from Mike Brett and Steve Jamison, Next Goal Wins is an underdog story that follows the national football team of American Samoa and their coach, Thomas Rongen, as they try to transform from perennial losers into a FIFA World Cup-qualifying outfit.

Fassbender will pay the coach, while casting calls have gone out for Fa'afafine actors to play the team members.

Waititi and Fox Searchlight are gearing up for the release of the Nazi Germany satire Jojo Rabbit, which recently bowed at the Toronto International Film Festival. He will be directing Next Goal Wins before embarking on Marvel's fourth Thor film, Love & Thunder.

The Kiwi filmmaker co-wrote the screenplay with Iain Morris, with Jonathan Cavendish, Brett and Jamison set to produce. Also producing will be Garrett Basch and Andy Serkis, whose Imaginarium Productions originally optioned the rights to the doc.

Moss was most recently seen in the latest season of The Handmaid's Tale, which was renewed for a fourth season on Hulu. She recently starred in psychological drama Shirley and will next be in theaters with Blumhouse and Universal's The Invisible Man and Wes Anderson's latest for Searchlight, The French Dispatch.

