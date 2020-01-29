Elisabeth Murdoch's Content Company Adds Head of Creative

Kate Fenske has exited her post at Entertainment 360 and will help guide the creative for Sister, the company Murdoch runs alongside Jane Featherstone and Stacey Snider.

Elisabeth Murdoch's recently launched global content company, Sister, is adding a creative executive to its ranks.

Kate Fenske has been tapped to serve as chief creative executive at Sister, the production and development venture founded by Murdoch, Stacey Snider and Jane Featherstone. Fenske will continue to be based in Los Angeles and harness her industry relationships to help Sister champion bold storytellers and visionary talent across multiple platforms. She will report to Snider, and the duo will work together to develop stories and opportunities with U.S. talent and distributors.

"Kate is not only wildly talented, but she brings a clear-eyed discipline and expertise to every project and opportunity. And, more importantly, her taste and passion is symbiotic with that of Sister’s, with a dedication to developing extraordinary voices and stories. We are all thrilled Kate is joining our team as we continue to build out our Los Angeles base," Snider said Wednesday in a statement.





Fenske most recently served as president of production at Entertainment 360, the TV studio that is a joint venture between talent firm Management 360 and Media Rights Capital. She joined Entertainment 360 in August and played a central role in helping the company with its first development slate. Fenske will end her role with E360 and start with Sister in the coming months. A replacement at E360 has not yet been named.



Fenske previously was senior vp at NBCUniversal-owned Universal Content Studios, where she helped develop series including Netflix's Umbrella Academy, Hulu's The Act, USA's The Sinner, YouTube's Impulse and Syfy's Channel Zero. The exec has experience abroad, too, after serving as marketing head for BBC One and Drama in the U.K.

“Joining Sister is an undeniable opportunity — I’m truly thrilled to support these remarkable women in their commitment to bold voices telling powerful stories," Fenske said.

Formed last September by Murdoch, Snider and Featherstone, the company will harness veteran Hollywood studio exec Snider's decades-long film experience and Featherstone's TV background in developing and producing material for multiple platforms, including feature films and TV. The venture absorbed Featherstone's Sister Productions, which was launched in 2014 with a minority investment from Murdoch. The company's credits include HBO/Sky Atlantic's Chernobyl, BBC One/Sundance/AMC's The Split and several others.

MRC is a division of Valence Media, the parent company of the Billboard-Hollywood Reporter Media Group.