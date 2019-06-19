Elisabeth Shue Signs With Gersh (Exclusive)

The Oscar nominee stars in Amazon's gritty superhero adaptation 'The Boys,' premiering July 26.

Elisabeth Shue has signed with Gersh, The Hollywood Reporter has exclusively learned.

The Oscar nominee will next be seen in Amazon's gritty superhero adaptation The Boys, premiering July 26. In this version, based on the comic book series by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, Shue plays the head of a corporation that sponsors the country's most popular superhero team but of course has shadowy government ties and is secretly corrupt. On the film side, she'll appear opposite Tom Hanks in the World War II drama Greyhound.

Shue was the dream girl next door for an entire generation, co-starring in The Karate Kid, Cocktail and both Back to the Future sequels, and taking the lead in the 1987 classic Adventures in Babysitting. She later went on to earn Oscar, Golden Globe, SAG and BAFTA nominations for 1995's Leaving Las Vegas, nabbing the win for Best Female Lead at the Independent Spirit Awards. More recent film credits include 2018's Death Wish remake and 2017's Battle of the Sexes.