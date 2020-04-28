Elissa Federoff, Christina Zisa Promoted at Neon Following 'Parasite' Oscar Victory

Founder Tom Quinn says the duo have been the "cornerstone" to the indie distributor's success.

Neon has promoted Elissa Federoff and Christina Zisa to president of distribution and president of publicity, respectively, the company said Tuesday.

The promotions follow Parasite's historic Oscar victory and dazzling box office performance. Neon distributed Bong Joon Ho's film in the U.S., where it grossed roughly $54 million, the third-best showing of all time for a foreign-language film.

In just three years, Neon has garnered a total of 12 Oscar nominations and five wins. Collectively, the indie distributor's releases have grossed north of $150 million in the U.S., including I, Tonya and hit documentaries Apollo 11 and Three Identical Strangers.

"Elissa Federoff and Christina Zisa have been the cornerstone to Neon's success since we launched. In a very short time, they've broken multiple box office records as well as changed the history of the Academy Awards forever," Neon CEO and founder Tom Quinn said in a statement. "Personally and professionally they embody all the things that make a unique and special place for filmmakers and films to thrive."

The duo have been with Neon since its inception. Federoff previously served as executive vp of distribution, while Zisa was previously executive vp of publicity.