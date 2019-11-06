Elizabeth Banks Made New 'Charlie's Angels' to "Celebrate Women at Work"

Banks also revealed that her role in the 2007 film 'Fred Claus' inspired her to work behind the scenes.

The new Charlie's Angels film is all about girl power.

While visiting The Late Show on Tuesday, Elizabeth Banks revealed why she was inspired to direct, write, produce and star in the "continuation" of Charlie's Angels.

After she said that 2019 felt like the right time to make the reboot because "these are trying times," and she explained that the original Charlie's Angels inspired her when she was younger.

"I wanted to make a movie that celebrated women at work. When I watched the original show, I thought, 'Those are professional women. That's a job that ladies get to do.' And they looked incredible," she explained. "I was like, 'Why aren't we all super sexy spies all the time?'"

Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott and Ella Balinska star in the film as a new set of angels, while Banks, Djimon Hounsou and Patrick Stewart play different Bosley characters.

"I felt like the DNA of Charlie's Angels is about sisterhood, camaraderie, working together, believing women, supporting women, but also it's super entertaining for everybody," she continued. "I wanted to work on an action movie and I wanted people to get really excited and then I also wanted to celebrate ladies teaming up."

Banks stars in the film as a former angel that was promoted to work as a mentor to the current spies. "I also felt like one of the messages of the movie should be when you turn 40, we don't kick you out," she said.

Earlier in the appearance, Banks explained why she has become so active in working behind the scenes of films. "I really found that I was a little disillusioned as an actress. I got some great advice from fellow actresses who sort of warned me about the industry and I really just looked around and felt like the system was rigged against me a little bit," she said. "I wanted to get in there and dig around in the system."

While she said that she was mostly inspired to get behind the camera due to "the stories that weren't getting told," she revealed that a turning point came when she was filming the 2007 Christmas film Fred Claus.

"We were shooting in London," she said. "I was stuffing fake boobs on every morning at 5 a.m. and going to set with a bunch of Russian little people that they had hired to play the elves and I just looked around and thought maybe I have more to offer."

"It felt like it could get better than that," she said. She added that the movie was "very fun" to film and that "the North Pole set was one of the greatest sets I ever worked on."

