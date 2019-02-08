'Free Solo' Director Talks Creating a Film With a "Fulfilling" Story

"You always hope that other people will be inspired by the same things that inspire you, like the reason why you're making the film, and to see it actually happen on such a scale has been incredibly fulfilling," Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi said.

Director Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi is aware that Free Solo "could've been made a lot of different ways," but felt like she had a duty to tell the true story inspiring the film.

"Free Solo could’ve been made a lot of different ways. As a director, people are trusting you with their lives, with their stories. Can you look at yourself in the mirror and know you did the right thing?" Vasarhelyi asked during The Hollywood Reporter’s latest episode of Magic Hour.

The award-winning filmmaker, who took home Best Documentary at the 2003 Tribeca Film Festival for her film A Normal Life, has always had a love for storytelling since growing up in New York City. "My love was always in books. I was just one of those avid readers. Films came later, but the stories were always present."

Vasarhelyi's passion for storytelling has taken her on a journey that’s allowed her to document the life of African musician Youssou N'Dour, and living through "one of the most important creative experiences" while working on the set of Closer with director Mike Nichols.

Her latest project, Free Solo, which she co-directed with world-renowned photographer and husband Jimmy Chin, shows an intimate portrait of free soloist Alex Honnold as he prepares to climb Yosemite National Park’s 3,000 foot El Capitan without a rope or harness, exemplifying courage and bravery that makes audiences jaws drop.

"There's something about Free Solo that I look at the craft around it and I’m really proud," the filmmaker said. "Understanding that people who decide to come and watch the film find themselves inspired by Alex's courage, how his story makes real this idea of making the impossible possible."

She later explained the admirable traits of Alex: "This film is always going to honor this idea of a life of intention because Alex has thought more deeply about his own mortality than most people. He thinks about it on daily basis and given that, he has decided to live his life this way because that’s how he wants to live the limited time that we have on this earth."

Chai Vasarhelyi earned critical acclaim for her 2015 documentary Meru, following three climbers' journey up the famed Himalayan mountain, and earned her first career Oscar nomination for best documentary feature for Free Solo, which documents Alex Honnold's historical free solo climb of the El Capitan Wall in Yosemite National Park.